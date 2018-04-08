Linspire 7.0 Service Pack 1 released

Resolved Issues
With this release we have resolved the following issues
Installer rebranded for Linspire
All Xubuntu and Kubuntu documentation removed
All Xubuntu and Kubuntu branding removed
iMac wireless and iSight camera drivers now included
Google Pixelbook support
Linspire Server Core 7.0 now supports many HPE, Dell and Lenovo server systems.
Features and Updates
Kernel 4.13.0-38
KDE 5.8.9
XFCE 4.12
LibreOffice 6.0.3
Google Chrome 65
Thunderbird 52.7
Ice SSB 5.2.7
VLC 2.2.8 (3.0 will be coming in our next update)
Skype 8.18.0.6
OpenBoard white board application
All Security updates until April 5, 2018
Availability
Linspire 7.0 SP1 is available today with KDE as our default desktop and XFCE for lower end and older systems. To acquire XFCE place it in your order notes.
Linspire 7.0 is the most affordable desktop Linux distribution on the market,
Boxed set - $79.99 USD
Digital download - $29.99 USD
Linspire is also available preloaded on hardware. Linspire comes with 12 months of phone and e-mail support and commercial support also includes remote service and on-site service.
All current subscribers and customers have received a download for the new ISO.
Purchase
You can purchase Linspire from our webstore.
http://www.linspirelinux.com/p/webstore.html
If you have any questions, comments or suggestions contact support@pc-opensystems.com or join our forums.