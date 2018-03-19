Monday, March 19, 2018

Freespire 3.0.8 Released

Today we are pleased to announce the release of Freespire 3.0.8, the open source equivalent to Linspire OS, freely available to download and redistribute. Freespire OS 3.0.8 includes several bug fixes, application updates and usability changes requested by our users.

 One important change : KDE fans have requested it and now we have released an ISO featuring the KDE Plasma 5 desktop

Freespire OS 3.0.8 contains all previous bug fixes and system updates along with the following changes.


  • Kernel 4.13.0-36 
  • Chromium Browser 64 
  • Geary Mail Client (Thunderbird for Plasma) 
  • Remote Desktop access 
  • App Grid app store 
  • Calligra Office Suite (For Plasma) 
  • Abiword 
  • Gnumeric 
  • Clang compiler 
  • All security updates up to / including March 7, 2018 


Some corrected issues :


  • AMD proprietary installer - fixed 
  • System install from GRUB - fixed (although we do recommend installing from the live environment) 
  • Multimedia codecs can be selected in Ubiquity during the installation 
  • Replacement of the base_files issue has been resolved 


Some issues that we have run into but will be fixed at a later date.


  • KDE Plasma 5 ISO, the installer branding says Kubuntu 16.04 - we are working on a new system installer for all of our releases (not a pressing issue). 
  • All releases, when installing on a Mac if you have a removable drive i.e. flash drive or external hard drive connected, the installer will attempt to install GRUB on the removable drive. We are working on this issue - for now, disconnect all removable media during the installation. 
  • All releases. 2 TB HDD and larger won’t allow the system install, while we are working on a software fix, a temporary work around is to enter BIOS and disable RAID, and the system will install normally. 


Freespire 3.0.8 can be downloaded from our website; it will be available from Download.com in a few days. This posting will be updated at that time.

XFCE

http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/freespire-308-x64.iso
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/freespire-308-x64.iso.md5
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/freespire-308-x64.iso.sha256

KDE

http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/freespire-308-kde-x64.iso
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/freespire-308-kde-x64.iso.md5
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/freespire-308-kde-x64.iso.sha256
Posted by at