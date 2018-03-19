Freespire 3.0.8 Released

One important change : KDE fans have requested it and now we have released an ISO featuring the KDE Plasma 5 desktop
Freespire OS 3.0.8 contains all previous bug fixes and system updates along with the following changes.
- Kernel 4.13.0-36
- Chromium Browser 64
- Geary Mail Client (Thunderbird for Plasma)
- Remote Desktop access
- App Grid app store
- Calligra Office Suite (For Plasma)
- Abiword
- Gnumeric
- Clang compiler
- All security updates up to / including March 7, 2018
Some corrected issues :
- AMD proprietary installer - fixed
- System install from GRUB - fixed (although we do recommend installing from the live environment)
- Multimedia codecs can be selected in Ubiquity during the installation
- Replacement of the base_files issue has been resolved
Some issues that we have run into but will be fixed at a later date.
- KDE Plasma 5 ISO, the installer branding says Kubuntu 16.04 - we are working on a new system installer for all of our releases (not a pressing issue).
- All releases, when installing on a Mac if you have a removable drive i.e. flash drive or external hard drive connected, the installer will attempt to install GRUB on the removable drive. We are working on this issue - for now, disconnect all removable media during the installation.
- All releases. 2 TB HDD and larger won’t allow the system install, while we are working on a software fix, a temporary work around is to enter BIOS and disable RAID, and the system will install normally.
Freespire 3.0.8 can be downloaded from our website; it will be available from Download.com in a few days. This posting will be updated at that time.
XFCE
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/freespire-308-x64.iso
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/freespire-308-x64.iso.md5
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/freespire-308-x64.iso.sha256
KDE
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/freespire-308-kde-x64.iso
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/freespire-308-kde-x64.iso.md5
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/freespire-308-kde-x64.iso.sha256