Sunday, June 17, 2018
Linspire 8.0 Alpha 1 Released
Today we have released Linspire 8 Alpha 1. This release is the beginning stages of our new Linspire release scheduled for a Christmas release. This is a rudimentary build and some things may not work as intended so expect some bugs. This release is NOT set in stone and you can expect numerous changes between now and final release.
DO NOT USE THIS RELEASE IN PRODUCTION ENVIRONMENTS
Linspire 8.0 Alpha 1 has the following advancements
Ubuntu 18.04 Base
New GUI layout
kernel 4.15/0-23
Mate 1.20.1
Google Chrome 67
Thunderbird 52.7
LibreOffice 6.0.4
App Store with Flatpak and Snap support
Dark and light mode
You can download the Alpha from our download servers.
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/pre/swordfish-8-a1-x64.iso
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/pre/swordfish-8-a1-x64.iso.md5
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/pre/swordfish-8-a1-x64.iso.sha256