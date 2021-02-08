Monday, February 8, 2021

Linspire 10 Released




This weekend, our development team is pleased to announce the release of Linspire 10.0, a major version update brings its codebase to the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Once again, PC/OS engineers have worked diligently to develop the best, most meticulously designed and engineered FOSS desktop on the market today, intuitive, efficient, ready for your workflow. There have been many changes incorporating features and functionality that elevate Linspire to the forefront of consumer operating systems / mainstream Linux distributions. 

Linspire 10.0 will feature GNOME as its primary desktop; an XFCE spin will be released at a later date. 

Features included in Linspire 10.0 : 

Customized GNOME 3.36 Desktop 
Kernel 5.8.0-41 
Google Chrome 88 
Ice SSB 
Thunderbird 68.12 
Kpatience 
DreamChess 
VLC 
Rhytmbox 
KolourPaint 
LibreOffice 
Boot Repair 
Full UEFI support 
Microsoft Powershell 7.1.1 
Synaptic Package Manager 
Flatpak 
Software Market 
Full Multimedia Codec support DVD and Blu-Ray playback 

SNAP is not included by default, but can be installed from Synaptic.   These are only some of the changes. Questions regarding any other changes can be directed to support AT pc-opensystems DOT com. 

Linspire 10.0 can be purchased as a digital download 

Linspire Download Edition

or if you have bandwidth limits, you can purchase a physical copy.


Linspire Physical Media
Install Media
Order Notes
