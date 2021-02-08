Linspire 10 Released

This weekend, our development team is pleased to announce the release of Linspire 10.0, a major version update brings its codebase to the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Once again, PC/OS engineers have worked diligently to develop the best, most meticulously designed and engineered FOSS desktop on the market today, intuitive, efficient, ready for your workflow. There have been many changes incorporating features and functionality that elevate Linspire to the forefront of consumer operating systems / mainstream Linux distributions.
Linspire 10.0 will feature GNOME as its primary desktop; an XFCE spin will be released at a later date.
Features included in Linspire 10.0 :
Customized GNOME 3.36 Desktop
Kernel 5.8.0-41
Google Chrome 88
Ice SSB
Thunderbird 68.12
Kpatience
DreamChess
VLC
Rhytmbox
KolourPaint
LibreOffice
Boot Repair
Full UEFI support
Microsoft Powershell 7.1.1
Synaptic Package Manager
Flatpak
Software Market
Full Multimedia Codec support DVD and Blu-Ray playback
SNAP is not included by default, but can be installed from Synaptic. These are only some of the changes. Questions regarding any other changes can be directed to support AT pc-opensystems DOT com.
Linspire 10.0 can be purchased as a digital download
or if you have bandwidth limits, you can purchase a physical copy.