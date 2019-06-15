Linspire 8.0 Maintenance Release 1 RELEASED









The goal of Linspire is to provide a complete operating environment that users can run on any system at any time. We are a consumer distribution and realize that convenience and support of all different devices and codecs are necessary to our customers and users. So with that we do provide software that is not governed by a free and open source license in our repositories and as part of the main distribution. This includes but is not limited to Binary only drivers in our kernel and multimedia playback such as MP3, WMA, Real, Quicktime and the Flash Plugin. So what does this mean exactly? It means that software and hardware vendors do provide us with precompiled object code or blobs and do not make their source code available. While this does not introduce any kind of legal or system stability risk to our customers as we are licensed to carry this object code. Those who request to live life by adhering to the Free Software Foundations policies will want to instead use or FOSS and Free-as-in-beer operating systems that DO NOT include proprietary software and code