Linspire 8.0 Maintenance Release 1 RELEASED

Today our development team is pleased to announce the release of Linspire 8.0 Maintenance Release 1. MR1 is part of our bi-annual strategy to make sure Linspire is kept as secure as possible for our customers and users. Proving once again, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that Linspire is the best commercially supported Linux-based operating system on the market today. With all of the features modern PC users expect from their computing experience, Linspire continues to rise above and shine over all other commercial Linux desktop solutions.
This release also features improvements to Linspire CE and Linspire CE Office 365.
Linspire 8.0 MR1 integrates the following upgrades / improvements :
Linux Kernel 4.18.0-18
KDE Plasma 5.12.7
Plays On Linux 4.3.4
Wine 4.0 Stable
LibreOffice 6.4.2
Google Chrome 75
Thunderbird 60.7
VLC Media Player
Amarok
Full multimedia codecs
Ice SSB
Many more performance and security enhancements under-the-hood will improve your experience, making it smoother and typically hassle-free.
You can purchase Linspire 8.0 MR1 below; purchasing Linspire 8.0 MR1 entitles you to free upgrades for the lifetime of the release and 12 months of e-mail support / 6 months of phone support or you can purchase the self-support release and download it from the digital locker today.