Wednesday, January 2, 2019
Linspire 8.0 Released
New year, New Linspire. Today our development team is pleased to bring you Linspire 8.0 - the latest and greatest Linux desktop distribution from PC/OpenSystems LLC showcasing the latest open source technologies to our users. We have toiled diligently over the past year to improve security, stability and functionality in our alternative to Windows 10, ChromeOS and macOS. Linspire 8 offers the choice of a full desktop environment, KDE and Mate are available, bundling productivity, full multimedia playback, audio and video production, games and productivity.
We have listened to our customer base and preinstalled many applications our users utilize in their daily lives. With Linspire 8.0 there is very little package installation users will have to do after installation. The Minimal install is an ISO that installs a subset containing only a web browser, ideal for users who wish to create and deploy their own desktop systems and customize their application line-up. Linspire CE, Cloud Edition, targets customers who wish to completely embrace a cloud only or hybrid infrastructure - cloud based apps in tandem with locally installed applications. Linspire CE’s flexibility makes it the best-in-breed cloud operating system on the market today.
Linspire 8.0 is a continuation of the first commercial Linux desktop distribution that set the bar for open source desktop computing; it continues to set the bar today.
Linspire 8.0 contains the following features and enhancements
KDE 5.12.7
Mate 1.20.1
18.04.1 LTS Base
Google Chrome
Thunderbird e-mail and PIM suite
LibreOffice 6.1.3
VLC Video Player
Rhythmbox Audio Player
Skype KPatience
KDE Runtime
DreamChess
Microsoft Powershell
Dia
Inkscape
Gimp
Audacity
Openshot
Ice SSB
.NET Core Runtime
Oracle Java 10
Full list of applications can be found here
Linspire CE 8.0 has the following features :
Google Chrome
Ice SSB
Kpatience
DreamChess
VLC
Geary mail client
Skype
Full list of applications can be found here
You can purchase Linspire 8.0 and Linspire CE 8.0 from our webstore or below. Purchasing the product entitles you to 12 months of updates in addition to 6 months of phone and e-mail support. Purchasing Linspire 8.0 gets you both the full desktop and minimal install ISO.
For commercial use of Linspire and deployment in your business contact
sales@pc-opensystems.com